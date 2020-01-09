Dominican tourism sector preps for the big shows

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities and tourism sector leaders have their eyes set on one of the main activities worldwide such as the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2020 that will take place this year from January 22 to 26 In Madrid.

Fitur, together with the tourism fairs of Berlin and France account for as much as 70% of the tourists who visit the Dominican Republic, according to Andrés Marranzini, executive vice president of the Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores).

Those fairs are the most important business scenarios for tourism offers, where tour operators, airlines and all companies linked to the travel sector meet.

In Fitur 2019, more than 10,000 exhibitors and 165 countries participated, who were attractive to have as many as possible of the 1.4 billion tourists registered by the industry worldwide.