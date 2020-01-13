Humpback whales again return to Dominican refuge

Santo Domingo.- January arrives and with it starting the 15th the humpback whale watching season, a natural attraction that in turn contributes to the economy of the coastal areas especially Samaná, visited by local and foreign tourists.

Last season more than 200 individuals were sighted, including family units. It’s estimated that around 24 calves were born, the Environment Ministry told Diario Libre.

Every year hundreds of whales arrive at the Silver Banks refuge on Dominican Republic’s north coast to mate or give birth in the warm waters of the Atlantic.