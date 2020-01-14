Locals, tourists demand road to Bahía de las Águilas

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- The South region’s tourism development needs the road that links Pedernales with Cabo Rojo and Bahía de las Águilas, where hundreds of visitors come to enjoy a pristine beach. I’s still unpaved, with holes, and boulders.

Visitors struggle to reach Bahía de las Águilas to enjoy its crystal clear waters, white sand and eight kilometers of virgin beaches, the most attractive in the southern region.

Pedernales’ inhabitants demand the repair of some 20 kilometers of road, to make Bahía de las Águilas more accessible.

The visitors, most of whom arrive on holidays and weekends also demand that the Govt. rebuild the road.