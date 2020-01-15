Dominican Republic boosts whale watching attraction

Santo Domingo.- As the whale watching season officially began on the Dominican coast, several institutions signed a management agreement for the ecotourism activity to be carried out following the rules that guarantee the protection of the species that each year arrive from the North Atlantic to the warm waters of the Caribbean to calve and mate.

The commitment was assumed by the ministries of the Environment and Tourism, the Dominican Navy, the City Council of Samaná, the Center for Conservation and Ecodevelopment of the Bay of Samaná and its Surroundings (Cebse), the Dominican Foundation for Marine Studies (Fundemar), the Association of Boat Owners of the Bay of Samaná, the Environmental Advisory and Maritime Technology (Atemar) and Lorenzo Martínez on beof the boat owners of Banco de la Plata.

For José Enrique Báez, interim vice minister of Protected Areas and Biodiversity of the Ministry of Environment, the sighting of the humpbacks is one of the most attractive ecotourism activities in the Caribbean, becoming a unique offer for the country that helps boost the economy of the communities associated with it.