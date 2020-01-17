Fifth International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress set for Oct. in Santo Domingo

Press Release

SANTO DOMINGO, January 15 – Mr. Alejandro Cambiaso M.D., president of the Dominican Health Tourism Association (ADTS for its acronym in Spanish), and Mrs. Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, have announced the celebration of the 5th International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress. The event will take place from October the 21st to the 23rd 2020, at El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, in Santo Domingo.

Dr. Cambiaso informed that this edition of the Congress will address the new trends and projects that define the direction of the Dominican healthcare and tourism industry. It will focus on reputation and destination crisis management, public-private sectors partnerships, the process of international accreditation, digital healthcare implementation and transformation, the development of healthy cities and top-tier centers; as well as local, international and traveler’s insurance policies and the role of hotels in the wellness industry, among timely topics.

Moreover, Ms. Reyes Mora indicated that this biennial summit promotes the innovation, integration and the development of businesses in the sector. Also, this Congress places health tourism as an industry of national and regional interest. In 2018, approximately 47,725 international patients and 69,550 tourists were treated or assisted, respectively, by an area of medical tourism. This contributed to an economic impact of more than 13 billion Dominican Pesos.

The Congress will feature relevant conferences and panels, which will be aimed at the leaders that are involved in the broad chain of value of health tourism: healthcare centers, insurance companies, travel agencies, airlines, tour operators, hospitality, financial industry, government authorities, logistics, legal, pharmaceutical industry and education, among other sectors.

Once the organizers concluded with the details of the announcement, they highlighted that the Congress promotes quality, safety and compliance of local regulations and international accreditations. This will further strengthen the country’s medical practice and health indicators and position the Dominican Republic as a reliable and safe healthcare destination. Additionally, it will encourage new local and foreign investments, as well as help diversify the national tourism offering. Statistically, 80% of healthcare tourists will travel with partners and spend roughly eight times more than a conventional tourist, therefore leading to a significant economic impact to the local economy.

In the past two editions, the event gathered more than 800 participants, 74 exhibitors and 112 sponsors, who have become champions of the promotion of innovation, competitiveness and quality standards of healthcare services in the Dominican Republic.

For information and registration visit congresoadts.com or call +1 809-567-2663 or +1 809-544-0524