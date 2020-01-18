Anex milestone with the largest investment in the history of tourism in the DR

Neset Kockar highlights the power of the group in the emission of tourists in the region

Construction of the complex will generate about 10 thousand direct jobs

President Danilo Medina participated last Thursday in the first palazzo for the construction of the hotel complex of the Selectum Luxury Resort brand, in Playa Macao, with 500 new rooms in its first stage, a project that represents the largest investment in the history of Dominican tourism.

Neset Kockar, from Turkey and president of Anex Tourism Group to which the complex belongs and which is also the tour operator that brings more tourists to the entire region, said that in this way begins the construction of his second home in one of the most beautiful of the Caribbean.

With a total investment of 1.8 billion dollars and 7,000 new rooms for the next 5 years, the construction of the Selectum Hacienda Punta Cana complex becomes the largest in the country’s tourism history.

The executive thanked President Medina and the Minister of Tourism, Francisco Javier García, for the support provided in order to make the Dominican Republic the main tourist destination in the region.

Similarly, construction will generate about ten thousand direct jobs.

After describing the country as “a treasure that we want people to discover and enjoy,” Francisco Javier García stressed that at the end of 2020 the country could receive its largest number of tourists to date.