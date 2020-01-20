Dominican State bank focuses funding on tourism projects

Santo Domingo.- The State-owned Reservas bank (Banreservas) will showcase its facilities and opportunities to support tourism investment in the Dominican Republic, at Madrid’s International Tourism Fair (Fitur), from Jan. 22 to 26.

As part of the program the Bank will host a reception for entrepreneurs and investors, including hoteliers, promoters and tour operators, focused on the master plan to develop tourism in Pedernales and the Southwest.

Banreservas executives also have several business meetings with tourism entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the Bank will have a stand at the fairgrounds, where visitors can get information about the services and facilities available for foreign investors and visitors to the country.