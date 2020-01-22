Dominican Republic’s SW readies unrivaled development

Santo Domingo.- The Canadian company Lemay will present the Pedernales Development Master Plan this Thursday to investors attending the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2020) in Madrid, focused on creating a new nature and luxury destination and a wide diversity of leisure, sports and gastronomy activities and an “Ecopuelo in the Cabo Rojo area (southwest).

The project presented by Lemay shows a row of mountains and pine forests, lagoons and mangroves, typical of natural ecosystems; as well as the creation of wellness centers on the famous Hoyo de Pelempito, a breathtaking canyon which reaches freezing temperatures, and is part of Sierra de Baoruco National Park.

Ecopueblo

For the Cabo Rojo area, a mining area that supported the economy with its bauxite exports, the project will present the creation of an eco-friendly “Eco-Pueblo.”

The plan there is the transport and network of trails, while the creation of a research and biodiversity center is planned for Laguna de Oviedo lake, and yet another for the discovery of the Coast and the cliff in Cabo Rojo, with connections to Beata and Alto Velo islands, each with different attractions and settlements of birds and fishing.

Pristine beach

But first and foremost are the coveted pristine beaches such as Bahía de las Águilas, known for its crystalline waters and extensive swath of sugar white sand.