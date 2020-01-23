We’ve invested US$500M in the Dom. Rep.: Lifestyle Group

Madrid.- With an investment of around 500 million dollars in the Dominican Republic, the Lifestyle Group is committed to consolidating the country’s north coast as a holiday destination.

Brand commercial director Daniel Ferra, said the Lifestyle Group has 2,000 units in Puerto Plata, 160 units in Punta Cana, plus 130 units in Cabarete.

“In total, in the 20 years of operation about US$500 million have been invested in the Dominican Republic.”

Ferra spoke at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), where he promotes their two main products, Lifestyle Holidays Hotels and Resorts and Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club, aimed at increasing their visibility globally, to capture new businesses and opportunities with tour operators, and strengthen their leadership position.