Biggest bank backs champions Dominican tourism development

Madrid.- The International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2020) once again concluded Sun. with great success achieved by Dominican companies in search of growth in long-distance source markets such as Spain.

As an example the Banco Popular Dominicano (BPD), which two days after the start of the annual Fitur 2020 had completed more than 25 business meetings and other financial and business entities also report good business at the end of the world’s largest tourism exhibition

In the activity, the BPD announced “favorable prospects for the Dominican market,” since just in 2019 it closed with a financing portfolio exceeding US$1 billion in the tourism sector. The BPD financing portfolio for tourism is 45.8% of the total financing of the financial sector, which has earned it the label of “tourism bank.” In a statement the BPD said the last 11 years, it has financed more than US$2 billion for the construction or completion or to develop hotel rooms.