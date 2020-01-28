Lifestyle Holiday’s 74 new apartments show 100% trust in DR

Madrid.- Lifestyle Holiday Group on Tues. said its CEO, Markus Wischenbart, maintains 100% confidence in the Dominican Republic, where he can attest to that market’s consolidation and consistency when compared with other countries where he travels frequently.

The hotel executive spoke to the Dominican press at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2020) in Madrid, held from Jan. 20 to 26 together with Lifestyle Holiday commercial manager, Daniel Ferra.

“Right now we are going to implement the construction of two towers of 36 two-bedroom units each tower plus two penthouses in each,” Ferra said.