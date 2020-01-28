To merengue beat Dominican Republic concludes Tourism Fair

Madrid.- To the beat of merengue the Dominican Republic concluded its participation in Madrid’s International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2020, which was considered successful by people linked to the sector.

“This fair has filled all our expectations. Just by telling you that the Minister of Tourism held 24 important meetings in the first two days, which was a record,” said Karyna Font-Bernard, director of the Dominican Republic Tourism Office in Spain and Portugal.

She said the Dominican Republic had 55 co-exhibitors in general this year, including 24 at the table, “with a huge waiting list daily.”

“This year has been quite successful and we had the novelty that we had the premiere stand and has drawn a lot of attention because it was very complete, 518 square meters of joy, merengue, gastronomy and Dominican happiness brought to Fitur so that all visitors could enjoy our country.”