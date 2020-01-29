García: trust has returned to the North American and Canadian market

INVESTMENTS CONTINUE TO FLOW POSITIVELY

Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García said that confidence has returned to the North American and Canadian markets because investments continue to flow positively and later announcements of new projects for the Dominican Republic will be made.

He said the prospects for 2020 are excellent and that the new offers project great growth for tourism in the DR.

“The tourism industry today is no longer an activity only fun and economic, now has a high social component, because where tourism comes the town progresses,” he said.