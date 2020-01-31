Deal will bring Chinese-Americans to the North Coast

Puerto Plata.- Lifestyle Group executives on Fri. said that in the coming months the visit of new foreigners to Puerto Plata and Cabarete will increase, due to a “productive agreement” with the largest Chinese tour operator (Ctrip), for which will offer attractive offers to Chinese-Americans who have US passports and do not require permission to enter the Dominican Republic.

“We closed a deal with them. Initially we will start with the Chinese-Americans, those who have an American passport and who can enter without a visa to the Dominican Republic and will have aggressive rates to be able to have them in our hotels,” external advisor of Lifestyle Group, Daniel Ferra said in a statement.

He added that the leading vacation destination of Puerto Plata and Cabarete and a key company for tourism development in the country presented its two main products: Lifestyle Holidays Hotels and Resorts and Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club, with the aimed at increasing its visibility globally, capturing new business and opportunities with tour operators, and strengthen their leadership position.