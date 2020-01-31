Medina heads inaugural of a Club Med hotel

Miches, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina led the inaugural of the Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda hotel, which creates 1,200 jobs in the east region.

The head of state was accompanied by Yamil Isaías, Executive Vice President of the Pioneer Investment Fund Administrator, Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García, and the main executives of the hotel group.

The new hotel is the first “Exclusive Collection” and “Green Globe Certified” resort in America that owns the brand and that adds it to more than 80 Club Med facilities developed by the Pioneer Investment Funds Management Company worldwide.

The resort has more than 300 suites scattered in four boutique-style villas: Explorer Cove (158 rooms), Emerald Jungle (48 rooms), Archipelago (18 suites) and Caribbean Paradise (111 rooms).