AMResort to build two US$400M hotels in Miches

Miches, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Wed. headed groundbreaking for the construction of the Secrets and Dreams hotels of the AMResort chain on Costa Esmeralda beach, Miches township, eastern El Seibo province.

The resorts of 500 rooms each to be built at a cost of over US$400 million will create more than 1,000 jobs in the area.

The Head of State was accompanied by Apple Leisure Croup executives, in the event attended by renowned hoteliers, senior Govt. officials and local business leaders.

The resorts’ inaugural is set for yearend 2021.