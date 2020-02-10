Dominican hoteliers cautiously optimistic on coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- Over 20 airlines in the world have canceled their flights to China in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, in the northeast of that country.

Some countries have also banned passengers from entering China after the World Health Organization declared the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak as an international emergency.

Faced with that reality and the probabilities in slumping travel, the Dominican Republic is taking measures to protect its hospitality industry.

National Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president Paola Rainieri, noted that unlike European and North America nations, thus far the Dominican Republic doesn’t have a significant number of tourists from China or Asia in general.

“The direct impact on the arrival of visitors to the country, for the moment, should not be affected,” Rainieri told Listín Diario.