It’s cold in them thar’ mountains

Santo Domingo.- Temperatures as low as 8 degrees Celsius (46F) were registered Tue. morning in Valle Nuevo, Constanza, central La Vega province.

“There will be moderate rains, thunderstorms and wind gusts in the north and northeast regions produced by a trough,” the National Weather Office (Onament) reported today.

It said Santo Domingo will remain partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

“Rains will also occur in Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Vega, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, La Altagracia, San Cristóbal, San Juan, Montecristi and Barahona.”

However, in Azua and Peravia there will be no rains Tue. afternoon, according to the Onamet forecast.