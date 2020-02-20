US chain to build a 9,000-room US$6.0B megahotel

Santo Domingo.- The US-based hotel chain Wynn Hotels & Resort is in talks with business leaders from the eastern part of the country to acquire 12 hectares on the Coral highway, to build a 9,000-room hotel in three stages.

In a press release Thurs., the company’s lawyers in New York and representatives in the Dominican Republic said they’ll focus its investments in the area of the Caribbean’s strongest boom: Punta Cana, where they plan to invest more than US$6.0 billion in six years, starting year-end 2020.

“Wynn Hotels & Resorts is a multimillion dollar corporation with a large capital in tourist accommodation and dates from 1950, boosting large hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada.