Frontier Airlines will link Santo Domingo and Santiago from Newark

STARTING NEXT MARCH 10

The tourist promotion office of the Ministry of Tourism in New York City, together with representatives of the Frontier Airlines company, announced the new routes for Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros from March 10, 2020, from Newark Airport (New Jersey), with rates ranging from $ 94 in one-way flight.

The event was led by Lucién Echavarría, director of the Office of Tourism Promotion of the northeast area in the United States; Fernando Abreu, a global director for negotiations with airlines of the Ministry of Tourism, and Alfredo González, public relations director of Frontier Air Lines.

In addition, more than 20 travel agents and tour operators from the tri-state zone participated, who learned more about the American airline based in Denver, and with 25 years of operations in the market.

“We are very happy to announce two flights that will depart from Newark NJ for Santo Domingo and Santiago with good rates. We feel very good with this great presentation together with representatives of travel agents and different sectors of the Dominican and Hispanic communities that are here today. There are two flights that offer good connections with the tourist destinations in Puerto Plata, Samana, Punta Cana, La Romana, and other eastern destinations. Thanks to the Ministry of Tourism, hoteliers, Frontier Air Lines and other industry representatives for this great working union,” said Echavarría.