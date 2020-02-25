A 4.6% fall marks a troubled year for tourism, paced by the US

Santo Domingo.- 2019 was a turbulent year for Dominican tourism, falling 4.6%. The situation did not improve for the sector in Jan., again posting a decrease in the arrival of non-resident foreigners.

In January 474,152 foreigners arrived by air to the country, 48,480 fewer than the same month last year, or a 9.3% decline compared to the 522,632 visitors in the same period last year.

Central Bank figures indicate that the United States, the leading tourist source country for the Dominican Republic, fell 36.8% in January, compared to the same month of 2019, from 178,634 to 112,851 visitors.