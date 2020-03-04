Santo Domingo hotel bookings fall on virus fear, but hope reigns

Santo Domingo.- The fear of the coronavirus is felt slightly in the fall of tourist reservations in hotels in Santo Domingo, despite this, the National Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) on Tue. expressed optimism that the country will know how to tackle the new challenge and the sector will avert major harm.

Asonahores president, Paola Rainieri, said some city hotels have had to cancel up to five rooms and stressed that it’s not occurring in all hotels.

She said the reality of the virus shouldn’t be overblown, given its low mortality. “More than 44,000 people have recovered from the virus. The important thing is to inform ourselves properly to avoid spreading fear.”

Dominican Travel Agents Association (Adavit) president Winston Cruz, acknowledged the fall in travel reservations but hopes that the situation will not affect Easter and summer bookings. “Today (Tue.) we received three calls canceling reservations.”