Chinese tourists can’t travel to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- China’s ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Zhang Run, on Thur. said his country has barred tourists from leaving to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After noting that Chinese tourism to the Dominican Republic jumped 74.8% in 2019, the diplomat said the measure against pleasure travel to the Dominican Republic took effect 37 days ago.

According to the Dominican Central Bank, from December 2019 to January 2020, 3,962 Chinese passengers entered. As of February “they are already very few.”

However, Chinese have entered the country with no cases of coronavirus detected in the Chinese community thus far.