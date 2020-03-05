Cruise ships at Dominican ports are ‘coronavirus-free’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Port Authority director, Víctor Gómez Casanova, on Thursday said that no cruise ship has passengers who’ve been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said during Thursday morning two cruise ships docked at the ports of La Romana, and Amber Cove in Puerto Plata, with thousands of tourists on board, “without presenting inconvenience of any kind.”

He said the cruise ship Aida Perla, of the Aida Cruises Line docked at 5:45am with 3,380 tourists from Saint Johns, while the Carnival Conquest Cruise moored in Amber Cove at 10:30am, with 3,196 passengers from Saint Thomas.

“What is being done is strictly complying with the protocol established by the Ministry of Public Health, to prevent people who have symptoms that could result in coronavirus from disembarking at our ports.”