Increase of 25% arrival of Mexican tourists to the Dominican Republic

Carolina Pérez, director of the Office of Tourism Promotion (OPT) of the Dominican Republic in Mexico, said that during 2019, 6.4 million foreign tourists visited the Caribbean destination, according to data from the RD Central Bank, Mexico is one of the countries that experienced the greatest growth when registering an increase of 25.4%.

He indicated that the main entrance doors were the airport of Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and Puerto Plata.

Pérez said that the bilateral commitments related to the tourism sector will be strengthened in 2020 and said: “We are happy for the results obtained in 2019 because this growth is the prize for the constant and determined work of all public-private actors who trusted the potential of the Dominican Republic in Mexico. A recognition that is more than statistics, is the objective manifestation of the historical ties of economic/cultural cooperation that unite our peoples and a sample of their vitality in the present.”

The board said that the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) will continue to promote its destinations through strategic alliances, training and a continuous approach to operators or travel agents.

“We are willing to overwhelm the Mexican collective imaginary in regards to its way of dreaming/thinking about our destiny. We want you to explore the beauty of our geography, to be surprised by the richness of a country proud of its hybrid culture, to know the colonial primacies of America, to taste the flavors of a gastronomy that represents a fruitful dialogue between three continents, that they share the exciting rhythms of a hospitable people and enjoy a place they will always want to return to,” he said.

Peréz’s statements were made during the celebration made by the OPT of RD with the objective of showing the novelties of the Dominican Republic in Mexico and strengthening trade relations between the two countries.

It also served to commemorate the cultural diversity and gastronomic richness of Mexico, where the designation of the Bachata – musical genre originating from the DR as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO was also celebrated.

Remember, as published in Reportur.mx, the pension fund managers (AFP) joined together to invest US $ 500 million in the sector and boost the development of tourism projects in the Dominican Republic through the investment fund managed by GAM Capital, investment fund manager.