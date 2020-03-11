Central mountains: Madre de las Aguas Biosphere Reserve

Constanza, Dominican Republic.- The Environment Ministry resumed contacts with the communities to propose the idea of converting the entire central mountain range into the Madre de las Aguas Biosphere Reserve.

At a meeting last week with inhabitants of Constanza, Environment said it would be a space of 9.7 square kilometers, divided into core zones, transition zones or sustainable development and buffer zones.

The Environment Ministry is presenting the plan to achieve social and community support for the areas that are in the Cordillera Central, with the idea that the country achieves the objective that UNESCO declares the mountain range “Madre de las Aguas Biosphere Reserve.”