Drop in tourist arrivals hits Punta Cana the hardest

Santo Domingo.- Last January the main air routes to the Dominican Republic, in movement of passengers, come from the United States, Canada, France, Panama and Spain, being Punta Cana the main national destination connected by foreign airlines.

However, the beginning of 2020 for some of those routes was not positive, as the number of passengers transported last January fell compared to the same month of 2019, according to Civil Aviation Board (JAC) figures.

Punta Cana, the country’s main tourist destination, is the most affected by the drop in people transported in the first month this year. The route that fell the most was Atlanta-Punta Cana, ceasing to move 14,916 passengers, from 36,541 in January 2019 to 21,625.

Likewise, connections from New York fell 41.7% last January, compared to the same month last year, from 33,061 to 19,268, a net reduction of 13,793 passengers.