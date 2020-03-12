The Espaillat Cabral Institute: At the cutting edge of science and technology for ophthalmology tourism

By Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso R.

The Espaillat Cabral Institute is the first ophthalmology clinic and the first medical center dedicated to a single specialty in the Dominican Republic. For almost half a century it has been a national and regional reference in its field.

At the cutting edge of science and technology, with a medical staff mastering all branches of ophthalmology, patients receive personalized treatment meeting US standards and guidelines, medical care regulations and operational processes. The Espaillat Cabral Institute is the first Dominican health center, and the first outside the United States, to receive the HFAP international health quality accreditation.

Achieving such recognition is only possible after exhausting a rigorous multiyear process that covers numerous stages of independent evaluation, including external audits. Achieving an HFAP accreditation for quality in health care is the objective recognition that a medical center meets or exceeds the international standards required in the practice of medicine with a special focus on patient safety.

Compliance with international standards of Quality in Health ensures that patients in facilities certified by HFAP –like the Espaillat Cabral Institute– receive excellent and consistent care throughout the diagnostic and treatment process. Verified statistics show that patients from the Espaillat Cabral Institute present visual results comparable to the best ophthalmology clinics worldwide.

In addition to the endorsement received in all its operational processes, the physical plant of the Espaillat Cabral Institute –whose architectural plans were reviewed by the Joint Commission International– complies with the international standards applied to hospital buildings in the United States.

These achievements confirm that the Espaillat Cabral Institute has consolidated its position as a leader in quality ophthalmology services in the region, offering its patients a humane, ethical and personalized treatment, meeting the highest global standards.

In addition to its local patients covered by the main insurance companies in the country, the Espaillat Cabral Institute receives patients referred by international insurers, as well as patients of limited economic resources as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Espaillat Cabral Institute is renowned for its specialized services of:

Cataract Correction with state-of-the-art technology

Refractive Procedures: LASIK, FEMTOLASIK, PRK and Phakic Intraocular Lenses

Presbyopia Correction

Cornea: Transplants, Intracorneal Rings, Cross-Linking Glaucoma

Retina and Vitreous

Ocular Diabetes and Diabetic Retinopathy

Oculoplastics

Pediatric Ophthalmology: Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity Neurophthalmology

Among others

Its modern and comprehensive diagnostic center as well as on-site optical store make it possible for patients to meet all their visual health care needs in one place.

Dr. Arnaldo Espaillat, the Institute´s Medical Director, is a renowned specialized speaker, currently president of the Executive Board of the Latin American Association of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (LASCRS), and member of the International Council of Refractive Surgery.