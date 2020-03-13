Dominican Republic’s hoteliers postpone top venue

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) on Fri. postponed for the summer of 2020, the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE), originally set for the last week of March.

It said the measure was agreed in consultation with the Tourism Ministry and is motivated by the interest of “supporting the prevention measures ordered by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Public Health Ministry and considering the circumstances created by the coronavirus COVID-19.”

The hoteliers add that also taken into account is the support needed by efforts to contain the presence of the virus, “carried out by the countries from which the main tour operators and buyers come together year after year at DATE.”