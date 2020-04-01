Hoteliers: 13 hotels remain open nationwide

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (ASONAHORES) on Wed. said that 13 hotels continue to operate in several parts of the country offering services to tourists who are still here due to flight restrictions imposed by many countries due to COVID-19.

Aparta Hotel Drake, W&P (BQ Santo Domingo), El Embajador at Royal Hideaway Hotel, Quality Hotel Real and Weston Suites Hotel & Casino, which are located in Santo Domingo.

In the North and Central regions figures Constanza, with the Hotel Real and Hotel Pegasus; at Santiago Hotel La Rotonda; in Puerto Plata Tropicana, Hotel Montain View, Hotel Victoriano, Royal Swiss and Natura Cabaña.

Those establishments will be operating until their guests can return to their respective countries.

Source: Resumen Turismo