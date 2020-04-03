ASONAHORES: 16 hotels remain open in the country

IN SANTO DOMINGO, PUERTO PLATA, SANTIAGO, AND CONSTANZA

The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ), reported that 16 hotels continue to operate in different destinations in the Dominican Republic offering services to tourists who still remain in the country due to flight restrictions imposed by a large number of countries by COVID-19.

In Santo Domingo operate the Aparta Hotel Drake, W&P (BQ Santo Domingo), El Embajador a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Real Intercontinental, Holiday Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hotel Billini.

In the North the Hotel Real and Hotel Pegasus are open in Constanza; in Santiago the Hotel La Rotonda; in Puerto Plata the Tropicana Hotel, Mountain VIEW Hotel, Victoriano Hotel, Royal Swiss, and Natura Cabaña.

The lodging establishments will be operating until their guests can return to their countries of residence, according to a statement.