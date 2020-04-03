Rainieri’s admirable gesture: RD $ 100 million to stop the Covid-19

GRUPO PUNTACANA SUPPORTS ACTIONS AIMED AT CONTAINING THE PANDEMIC

Donation of resources will serve the most vulnerable sectors in La Altagracia

The Rainieri family and the Puntacana Group announced the donation of 100 million pesos equivalent to $2 million US dollars to support actions aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Likewise, they informed through a statement that part of the fund would be used to support actions in the La Altagracia province aimed at halting the epidemic and addressing its impact in the least-resource sectors.

“During these 50 years, we have been in solidarity with our country, with our province, our people and the communities that surround us, providing significant economic resources through important projects that have improved the lives of hundreds of families belonging to the communities in more difficult conditions. Vulnerable in our region,” said Frank Rainieri, President and CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

And he added: “our contributions through the Grupo Puntacana Foundation, in the areas of health, education, housing, and sport, have contributed significantly to the development of the region. This occasion will be no different, since being in solidarity is part of the philosophy of the members of the Rainieri family and also of the Puntacana Group.”

Entrepreneur Frank Rainieri is president and founder of Grupo Puntacana and currently a member of the board of the World Travel and Tourism Council ( WTTC ), the primary private sector tourism institution.