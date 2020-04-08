Frank Elías Rainieri: “The DR has everything necessary for a quick recovery”

HE STATED THAT THE DR AND THE DESTINATION PUNTA CANA WILL COME OUT STRONGER FROM THE RECENT SITUATION

The key is to restructure and reinvent the sector

Grupo Puntacana Vice President, Frank Elías Rainieri, estimated that tourism activity will recover satisfactorily and faster than many sectors estimate, after the crisis caused by the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic.

“Tourism will not return to the levels of before in the coming months, but we will recover quickly. What you have to take advantage of is to give the biggest possible smile and the best time to those tourists who visit us and the hotels, airports, and airlines we have to restructure ourselves because we will have to take new health measures to ensure that tourists are with the highest level of security possible,” he explained.

He stated that the destination Punta Cana and the country will come out much stronger from the recent situation, “since it has everything necessary for a satisfactory and rapid recovery.”

Elías Rainieri, also general director of the Punta Cana International Airport, further explained that the Americans, who visit the DR the most, will have more interest in traveling to nearby countries that have been less affected than others.

“I do not think that Americans have much interest in traveling to Asia or Europe, because I believe that they will begin to travel closer to home, either within the United States or the Caribbean, to be close to them and in places less affected by the pandemic,” he indicated.

Frank Elías, referred in these terms during his participation in the program La Revuelta de la Mañana, broadcast by the Kool 106.9 Fm station, where he also noted that not only the tourism sector will have to reinvent itself, but also entrepreneurs, to seek new opportunities.