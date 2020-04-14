Icon Santo Domingo hotel stays open

Santo Domingo.- To stand next to its guests as allies El Embajador Royal Hideaway Hotel on Mon. affirmed that it is still open and offering its customary service and assistance to those who require it.

The stalwart establishment stated that, due to the current situation they have applied the pertinent measures following Public Health Ministry guidelines to ensure the health and well-being of the guests and their collaborators. “The moment is essential to take care of the health of clients and make their properly sanitized facilities available, thus presenting a cozy option to stay in Santo Domingo.”

El Embajador added that its facilities are operating with absolute normality, “guaranteeing good performance while this situation lasts.”