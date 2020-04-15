Spirit US-Dominican Republic flights will fetch stranded travelers

Santo Domingo.- Spirit airline on Wednesday said it has organized flights from Colombia, Haiti, Aruba, Panama, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, to the United States, so that more than 1,000 people can return to that territory.

The company said it has coordinated these flights for 13 days to transfer citizens, American family members and residents who have tried to return in vain, after governments have imposed flight restrictions.

Ted Christie, CEO of Spirit, emailed the announcement.