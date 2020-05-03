Dominican Republic selected as the best destination in the Americas

Santo Domingo, May 3.- The Dominican Association of Tourist Press (Adompretur) reported this Saturday that Traveller’s Choice, the annual award for TripAdvisor travel platform, selected the Dominican Republic as the best destination in the Americas and the 13th best in the world.

The entity said that the Travelers’ Choice awards are granted based on millions of opinions and comments from travelers from all over the world and reflect “the best of the best” in terms of service, quality and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions, brands, and tourist products.

Adompretur considers that the prestigious award given to Dominican tourism should not only constitute a source of pride and celebration for the entire country, but also a source of inspiration and optimism to overcome the difficult circumstances facing the sector today as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of the most appreciated tourist destinations is headed by London, from the United Kingdom; Paris France; Crete, Greece; Bali, Indonesia; Rome Italy; Phuket, Thailand; Sicily, Italy; Mallorca, Balearic Islands; Barcelona, ​​Spain; Istanbul, Turkey; Goa, India; Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the Dominican Republic.

Cuba, in number 19, and New York, in number 25, also appear among the top 25 destinations in the world as part of the American continent. In addition, it is highlighted that Bávaro Beach, in Punta Cana, is ranked 19th among the 25 best beaches in the world.

Selection is made annually based on comments from millions of TripAdvisor members. The Travelers’ Choice Awards not only highlight the most common preferences, but also the exceptional attributes that make travelers repeat a visit to a destination.

The information on the Dominican Republic published on the TripAdvisor portal includes various images of the country’s tourist attractions and highlights that the first destination in the Caribbean is in the same waters that bathe Cuba and Puerto Rico, occupying two-thirds of the eastern part of the island that shares with Haiti.

It also highlights that the Dominican Republic is ideal for the family and has a perfect climate.