Bávaro among top 20 beaches: TripAdvisor

Santo Domingo.- Baia do Sancho, Brazil; Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands; Paradise Beach, Cuba; Isola dei Conigli, islands of Sicily; and Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia; Brazil top the list of the 25 best beaches in the world in 2020, according to a ranking by the travel platform TripAdvisor.

Sixth place went to Seven Mile Beach, in Grand Cayman; seventh Eagle Beach, in Aruba; eighth Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico; ninth Varadero Beach, Cuba; tenth Kleftiko Beach, Cyclades Islands.

The 11th position is occupied by Siesta Beach, in Florida; 12 Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; 13 Luskentyre Beach, Isle Lewis and Harris; 14 Ses Illetes Beach, Balearic Island; 15 Playa de La Concha, Spain.

Saint Pete Beach, Florida is ranked 16th; North Beach, Isla Mujeres, at 17; Maho Beach, Saint John, at 18; Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic at 19; Woolacombe Beach, UK, at 20.