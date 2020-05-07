Tourism sector mulls adopting new pre-launch strategies

Santo Domingo.- The national tourism sector analyzes the adoption of new strategies, which include incentives for internal tourism and permanent and continuous connection with the external market, to gradually relaunch it.

The joint statement s from business leaders Joel Santos and Andrés Marranzini, past president and current vice president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores), respectively.

Tourism Ministry Marketing Advisor, Magaly Toribio also agreed with the strategy, when she participated in two special editions on Tourism Perspectives, aired on the radio program “The Government of Women.”