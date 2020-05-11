Dominican Govt., hoteliers poised to resume operations

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism and the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) are working on the health protocol that will be applied in the country in that sector as soon as the operations are reactivated, temporarily suspended by the pandemic.

Tourism Minister, Francisco Javier García, who heads the meetings where the guidelines for the revival of the tourism sector are discussed.

Tourism provides more than 350,000 direct jobs and is the main generator of foreign exchange.

Garcia said that all the general and specific cleaning and disinfection guidelines for tourist service providers have already been discussed, with basic measures to follow to maximize sanitation processes and avoid contagion.

“These protocols must be implemented by all tourism service providers that operate in the national territory.”