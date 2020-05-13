Cut passenger taxes on air travel to compete, IATA tells Caribbean governments

Press Release

Regional VP for the Americas, Peter Cerda, says some countries risk losing service once borders reopen if they fail to invest in airlines and other partners

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados.- Describing travel as being in a “free fall” and the airline industry as being “bare bones” due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), the trade association for the world’s airlines is advising Caribbean governments to cut passenger taxes if they wish to be competitive when service is restored.

Peter Cerda, the regional vice president for the Americas at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), says the state of the global airline sector, including carriers in the Caribbean, is “as bad as one could expect”, and they will need government support to resume any form of service.