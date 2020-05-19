Dominican tourism leaders are sure the industry will recover

Santo Domingo.- Dominican tourism leaders are sure that the industry will recover the position it has always had, but warns that this will take time, though normalization could begin to occur from the first months of 2021, some say.

“For this it is important to start moving the business. We are making a proposal to relaunch tourism and the idea is to create the conditions to guarantee the health of both our clients and our collaborators, so that we generate confidence in the markets,” says Rafael Blanco Tejera, first vice president of the National Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores).

He said both in customers who want to come, as well as in the governments of our issuing markets, will allow their citizens to visit our country.

The also president of the Samaná Tourism Cluster spoke in the virtual conversation “Current situation and challenges of Dominican tourism,” organized by the Dominican Tourism Press Association (Adompretur).