France funds river basin protection with over 20M euros

Santo Domingo.- The Finance Ministry and the French Development Agency (AFD) on Thur. signed an agreement to continue the Yaque Del Norte River Upper and Middle Basin Management Program on the North Slope of the Cordillera Central (Plan Sierra III).

The agreement entails 20 million euros, according to the authorization approved in the General State Budget Law for 2020.

The financing agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, representing the Dominican Government and the French ambassador to the country, Didier Lopinot, who was accompanied by the director of the AFD in Santo Domingo, Sandra Kassab.