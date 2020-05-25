Busiest Dominican airport lists security measures

Santo Domingo.- Punta Cana International Airport on Sat. announced a series of health and safety measures that have been implemented within its facilities to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, once operations are reactivated on the 1st of July, according to the Dominican Government.

Operational decisions include a thermal imaging machine at the passenger arrival, departure, and transit terminals; a monitoring station with trained personnel from the Ministry of Health and the provision of a primary care space in the billing room.

Likewise, there will be an isolation space for initial inspection by the Ministry of Health personnel; ambulances equipped to give support quickly and effectively; protocol of action in possible cases, both in aircraft and in terminal areas, following the guidelines of the health authorities and other local and international organizations.

Likewise, the number of kiosks in the check-in area was increased, which will only allow access to passengers; and the implementation of boarding pass readers for direct scanning by the traveler at the entry or exit gates and at security points.