Number of flights will tell when Dominican hotels reopen

Santo Domingo.- The number of flights arriving in the Dominican Republic once the airports are reopened will be decisive in determining how many hotels will restart operations after two months shuttered by the pandemic, said Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president Paola Rainieri.

The Dominican Government has set in the fourth phase on July 5, the activation of the tourism sector.

Rainieri highlighted that unlike other tourist destinations, it was this week when the Dominican Republic had an exact planning date to receive tourists, which is why flights were routed to other places that already had an opening date such as Mexico.

“The tour operators are already receiving reservations from some groups of Dominicans who wish to visit the resorts when they restart their operations, paralyzed two months ago by the coronavirus.”

“Asonahores has already delivered the protocols for reopening the sector, based on the experience of the North American and European international chains represented in our country. Next week we will have a clearer picture,” she said.