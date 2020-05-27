Dominican highland town readies return of tourists

Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic.- The Ecotourism Cluster of Jarabacoa on Wednesday said that together with the National Institute of Professional Technical Training (INFOTEP), it has started training for companies related to tourism in that municipality, with a view to an eventual opening of that sector.

The training covers the handling of Safety Standards and Sanitary Protocol before COVID-19. It requires 15 hours of professional training.

The institutions plan to extend the training to the other companies since in the economic field it intersects or has a relationship with the tourists who visit them.

“Jarabacoa occupies one of the first places as a choice of economic rank for internal tourism and we are preparing for the economic opening and to be declared as a safe area, this ecological municipality being the first in mountain tourism,” said Jarabacoa Ecotourism Cluster President Alba Yris Rodríguez de Blair.