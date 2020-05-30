Iberostar announces it will open its hotels in the Dominican Republic from July 17

Iberostar announced that the hotels it operates in the Dominican Republic will open their doors from July 17.

In this sense, the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro, Iberostar Selection Bávaro, Iberostar Dominicana and Iberostar Punta Cana, will open on July 17.

For July 31 will be the reopening of: Iberostar Grand Bávaro and Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus . Finally, on October 1, the Iberostar Costa Dorada will open .

“The time has come to get back together so that you can once again enjoy the paradisiacal beaches, delicious cuisine, the charisma of our people, and a setting of unmatched beauty,” said the network.

The Iberostar Group also announced for June the reopening of its first hotels in destinations such as Spain (the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, and Andalusia), Montenegro, Greece, and Mexico, among others.

And it is that the hotel group of the Fuxá family resumes activity, allying itself with science to ensure the care of people and the ecosystem, hand in hand with its Medical Advisory Board, which has biologists and doctors specialized in public health in settings tourism, the Mallorcan company has developed more than 300 health security measures in line with the group’s circularity policies that promote the Wave of Change movement for the protection of the environment and the oceans.

The hotel chain has also opted for external collaboration with SGS, the world leader in inspection, verification, analysis, and certification, which has endorsed the sanitation disinfection and sanitation protocols of hotels.

Sabina Fluxá, CEO of the Group, indicated that “the complicated thing is not to develop security protocols but to do it with a holistic vision, scientific rigor and without taking a step back in the care of the ecosystem. We are proud of our measures, but we are proud that they have been implemented without giving up being a company free of single-use plastics, as far as the law allows us, deepening our circularity policies and using products that minimize environmental impact.”

The new procedures include, among other innovations, the use of masks made of recycled and recyclable materials and measures that favor frequent hand washing to minimize the use of gloves.

Furthermore, the Iberostar Group has developed a training plan to accompany all the teams in their adaptation to the new scenario and will carry out periodic audits of the protocols and procedures.

The training plan covers four areas: general epidemiological training, application of protocols, training on new consumption habits, and ad hoc training generated by the Medical Advisory Board.

“At Iberostar, our goal is to take care of everyone: customers, employees, the community, and the environment through our philosophy, How We Care. The initiative has generated more than 300 hygiene, safety, and health actions for rooms, restaurants, swimming pools, and properties that offer a more personalized and safe vacation experience. The objective is to make the client feel more secure than ever so that he can put aside worries and feel as comfortable as ever, “emphasized the business group.