Spirit schedules four flights to Punta Cana and a daily flight to Santo Domingo for July 1

Spirit Airlines will gradually restart its different flights to Latin America from June.

For this reason, the ultra-low-cost airline has outlined the restart of its flights to the region, with round-trip flights with tentative dates, which include the Dominican Republic.

In this sense, Spirit has scheduled beginning from July 1 four weekly flights to Punta Cana in an Airbus 320 from Fort Lauderdale and with the same date, but in an Airbus 321 one daily flight to Santo Domingo.

In addition, the airline has created an itinerary for several countries in the region that begin to allow the resumption of commercial passenger flights, according to the official website of Spirit where it is also explained that “other destinations will be activated later and the information will be updated.”