Santo Domingo hotels, restaurants set to reopen July 1

Santo Domingo.- Greater Santo Domingo’s hotels and restaurants are preparing to reopen from July 1 and have already announced that there will be no buffet services in their facilities.

“The idea is that in the first 15 days of July we already have hotels with 30% or 40% availability operating to be able to receive as long as the airlines are open to foreign guests and the local customer,” said Santo Domingo Hotels Association (AHSD) president Roberto Henríquez.

The businessman said buffets will definitely disappear for a while as will menu cards. Also the pens or pencils that were placed in the rooms; They’ll eliminate the keys, now the guest will be able to enter the rooms with their cell phones; Check-ins will be done through cell phones, among other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The intention is not to raise prices, but I understand that many things are going to raise prices and we somehow have to pass the operational costs on to our clients. It is not the intention to increase prices, but there are things that we are going to have to weigh and see.”