Aerodom: Dominican airports will begin to operate with a low initial offer of flights

With a low initial offer of flights, Dominican international airports are ready for the restart of operations from July 1.

This was stated by the commercial manager of Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ), Álvaro Leite, who also said that as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of borders, the total recovery of airlines and international airports will be slow, and it will take a long time.

“We hope that the country’s borders will be reopened so that airlines can restart their operations through our airports, but with a low initial offer of flights,” he said.

He explained that they have their airports ready and that the company has maintained direct communication with all the airlines that travel to and from different countries of the world, making preparations for the restart of normal operations.

“However, we are confident that once we start operations and as the flow of passengers and demand for services increases, we could once again have significant figures for air traffic volume as happened in 2019 and other years,” he said according to El National.