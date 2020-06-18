CEPM company says it will support relaunch of Dominican Republic tourism

The executive director of the Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM), Roberto Herrera, announced that this company will support the relaunch of Dominican tourism with its energy services and new transport and communication projects from the first of July, with the confidence that the sector will achieve its recovery.

Herrera proclaimed that after the paralysis of tourism since March 14, which has caused a drop of 60% of its generation capacity due to the fall in hotel demand, now comes a promising relaunch of tourism that will reposition the country as a leader of Caribbean tourism.

“Our company will again serve hotels with its installed capacity of 300 megawatts and which has invested $ 800 million during its 28-year operation in that tourist area, and we will do so with the same confidence that we have had in the destination of Dominican tourism,” he said.

The CEPM executive director stressed that what lies ahead for the country is the repositioning of its tourism.